Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 full fight card results and video highlights

Bellator 267 was headlined by an instrumental welterweight clash between Douglas Lima and Michael Page. The pair were competing in a rematch, having previously fought each other in 2019. Lima produced a brutal knockout of Page that paved the way for his third championship reign at Bellator.

After well over two years, Lima and Michael Page collided in one of the most high-profile rematches in the promotion's history. It was the Englishman who successfully avenged his loss to Lima. Page won the fight via split decision.

Heading into the fight off the back of two consecutive losses against Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov, Lima had no other option but to make a statement against Page. 'Venom', however, made sure Lima didn't get the opportunity to do so. Michael Page will now have his eyes set on the welterweight title.

In the co-main event, Leah McCourt continued her winning run as she cruised past Jessica Borga via unanimous decision. Now riding high a six-fight win streak, McCourt has put the women's featherweight division on notice.

The featherweight contest between Rob Whiteford and Andrew Fisher was rather anticlimactic. In the second round of their fight, Fisher unintentionally caught Whiteford with an eye poke that forced the referee to pull a stop to the contest. Luke Trainer and Tim Wilde also won their respective fights on the main card.

Bellator 267 main card results

Michael Page def. Douglas Lima via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Leah McCourt def. Jessica Borga via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher (no contest due to accidental eye poke)

Luke Trainer def. Yannick Bahati via TKO (2:50 of round 2)

Tim Wilde def. Yves Landu via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28).

Bellator 267 prelims results

Lewis Long def. Michael Dubois via submission (0:41 of round 1)

Davy Gallon def. Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)

Elina Kallionidou def. Petra Castkova via Submission (2:07 of round 1)

Jack Grant def. Nathan Jones via TKO (2:16 of round 1)

Fabacary Diatta def. Nathan Rose via unanimous decision Decision ((30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Chiara Penco def. Katharina Dalisda via submission (2:45 of round 1)

Khurshed Kakhorov def. Jair Junior via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27).

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 video highlights

Michael Page started the fight aggressively right out of the gate, securing a knockdown in the second minute of the opening frame. However, Lima seemingly found his rhythm after he took Page down and enjoyed a couple minutes of control time.

In the second round, Lima nearly replicated his previous knockout of Page. He dropped the Englishman to the floor with a stinging low kick. However, he missed the follow-up shot to the head.

In the final round, Douglas Lima and Michael Page continued exchanging punches before the former welterweight champ took his opponent down for the second time.

At the end of three rounds, it was Page who eked out a close split decision victory.

