Bellator 300: Who's fighting at the milestone event? Where to watch?

The stage is set for tonight's Bellator 300, which is an impressive milestone for the MMA promotion that has hosted fights featuring some of the biggest legends of the sport. This is where a number of top fighters made a name for themselves.

The event will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and will be airing on Showtime. It's a stacked card as there will be three fights, which includes a semi-final bout in the lightweight Grand Prix.

Reigning lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will take on former champion Brent Primus in the Bellator 300 main event. Not only will the winner walk out of the milestone event as the lightweight champion, but they will earn a spot in the lightweight Grand Prix finals, where they will have an opportunity to fight for the $1 million prize money.

The co-main event is the long-awaited women's featherweight title fight between Cat Zingano and champion Cris Cyborg. The two have linked to a bout for a number of years and gone back-and-forth on social media, so they will finally settle the score in the cage at Bellator 300.

Bellator 300 is still being advertised as featuring three world title fights on the main card, but the opener will only be a title fight for the champion. During yesterday's official weigh-in Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed weight for her women's flyweight title fight against Liz Carmouche and was unable to make 125lbs on three attempts.

'The Ilimanator' will not become the new champion should she defeat Carmouche as a result of her missing weight. The champion, on the other hand, will still be credited with a successful title defense should she defeat MacFarlane.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for tonight's event as they celebrate an impressive milestone.

Bellator 300 didn't go according to plan

Bellator 300 didn't exactly materialize as the promotion would have hoped as they were forced to scrap the heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell.

'The Swarm' was forced to pull out earlier this week, leaving the promotion five days to find a replacement to challenge 'Darth'. Bellator president Scott Coker noted that there wasn't adequate time to book a suitable replacement and find a worthy contender for Bader on five-days notice. It remains to be seen whether the promotion will reschedule the heavyweight title fight as there is still uncertainty regarding their future after November.

