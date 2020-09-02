While the fate of free agents like Michael Chandler and Brock Lesnar are still up in the air, Bellator added two fighters to their roster.

First, the company signed the 33-year-old older brother of newly crowned light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov, Viktor. While Viktor Nemkov fights at 205, he does have the frame that can support a heavyweight body, so it will be interesting to see where he winds up.

Viktor Nemkov and his brother Vadim now face a tricky situation

Vadim and Viktor Nemkov find themselves in the same situation as Patricio and Patricky Pitbull (the Pitbull brothers), and Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko. In boxing, Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali had made a promise to their mother that they would never face one another in the ring. Two (or more) siblings in the same weight class can easily lead to deep-rooted feelings arising.

However, unlike Vadim, Viktor Nemkov is more comfortable on the ground. Proof of that is almost half of his 30 wins (13 to be exact); come from submissions. Viktor recently saw his 3 fight win streak end in last year's PFL playoffs by a unanimous draw. That was the third consecutive fight where he went to the scorecards. Viktor Nemkov held gold in M-1 and is a sambo champion as well.

The promotion then jumped on undefeated (now former) LFA featherweight champion, and Dana White Contender Series fighter, Justin Gonzales. After his unanimous decision win on the show, "J-Train" was frustrated that he didn't receive a UFC contract, while others did.

Afterward, he aired his complaints to MMA Junkie saying, "I've beaten everyone they've put in front of me. I've dominated everyone. You can argue that I may have not even lost a round. I'm starting to run out of opponents, and I'm tired of waiting".

The former college teammate of Justin Gaethje was 7-0 as an amateur with 6 straight 1st round finishes. Then moving on, as a pro he's rolled 11 straight wins including the LFA title win in July. While well rounded and incredibly talented, as a pro he's had issues finishing opponents. He's gone the distance in 6 of his 11 fights.

One of his biggest assets is he can bounce between 145 and lightweight. So it's a versatile pick up for the company.