Bellator Belfast: Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore: Full results

The first Bellator event since its merger with the PFL is now in the past.

Headlining in the main event, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Karl Moore faced off for the vacant title left behind by Vadim Nemkov, who has since pursued a career at heavyweight. As a Belfast native, Moore had fans on his side, but Anderson was a heavy betting favorite at closing.

In the co-main event, longtime promotional champion Patricio Pitbull defended his belt against rising contender Jeremy Kennedy. Kennedy, who has competed in both Bellator and the PFL, entered the fight with three consecutive wins over Pedro Carvalho, Aaron Pico and Emmanuel Sanchez.

Five total Irish fighters competed on the card, with Nathan Kelly, Ciaran Clark, Gallagher and Moore joining Nate Kelly as hometown athletes. Irish featherweights Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh were originally expected to be on the main card, potentially for the vacant title. However, a rib injury to McCourt caused the bout cancellation.

In total, the March 22 card featured 11 fights: five on the main card and six preliminary bouts. The night began with an amateur fight between young Irishman Nate Kelly and Jordan Elliott.

The event also served as the first MMA fight card live-streamed on MAX, formerly known as HBO Max. Up until the PFL merger, Bellator events were exclusively found on Showtime.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast results

Main card

Corey Anderson def. Karl Moore by unanimous decision

(C) Patricio Pitbull def. Jeremy Kennedy by third-round TKO (4:07)

Fabian Edwards def. Aaron Jeffery by unanimous decision

Leandro Higo def. James Gallagher by unanimous decision

Manoel Sousa def. Tim Wilde by first-round KO (4:48)

Prelims

Ciaran Clark def. Darius Mafi by third-round submission (0:41)

Alfie Davis def. Oscar Ownsworth by unanimous decision

Luke Trainer def. Grant Neal by unanimous decision

Nathan Kelly def. Vikas Singh Ruhil by first-round KO (0:40)

Abraham Bably def. Isaiah Pinson by unanimous decision

Nate Kelly def. Jordan Elliott by first-round submission (1:48)