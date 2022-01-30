Bellator CEO not ruling out future collaboration with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC - "There's nothing off the table"

Bellator CEO Scott Coker isn't ruling out the possibility of collaborating with Khabib Nurmagomedov-owned Eagle FC down the line. At a post-fight press conference following Bellator 273, Coker explained why he's willing to help Nurmagomedov's promotion grow.

Coker said he's been working with Numagomedov's head coach at AKA, Javier Mendez, for almost three decades and shares a great relationship with him. He also shares a good rapport with the Russian's manager Ali Abdelaziz. This is why he remains open to the possibility of collaborating with Eagle FC in the future.

Coker also praised Khabib Nurmagomedov for being "a super honorable martial artist" and said he'd like to help 'The Eagle' despite his promotion being a potential competitor to Bellator:

"You know one thing about Khabib and Ali [Abdelaziz] and Javier Mendez, I mean that we've been working together for many years. Javier and I have been working together for probably 30 years now so there's a lot of trust and there's a lot of friendship and Khabib is a super honorable martial artist and we have a good relationship with them and we'll support them when we can. I told them, I said 'look we have a business to run as well, but when we can support you we will' and you know there's nothing off the table," Coker said.

Scott Coker reacts to former Bellator fighter's victory at Eagle FC 44 headliner

Former Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov picked up a big TKO win in the main event of Eagle FC 44 that took place on January 28, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Kharitonov was a late replacement for Antonio Silva, who was initially expected to take on popular boxer and former kickboxer Tyrone Spong in the main event.

Silva, however, chose to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons and Kharitonov stepped up instead. The Russian displayed his superior ground game to put Spong away on the night. Although Scott Coker wasn't able to watch the fight, he said he's happy to know his former employee won:

"I didn't see the fight but I'm glad that Kharitonov won. We sent our guy over there and and he had a great knockout finish."

