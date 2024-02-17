Bellator champ disagrees with take of Sean O'Malley being the best bantamweight on the planet

Sean O'Malley is the UFC bantamweight champion, but some out there do not think he is the best mixed martial artist in that weight category today.

In a tweet from X account @BrayMMA84, a picture of O'Malley after his UFC title win was shared with a corresponding caption that read:

"🔥HOT TAKE ALERT🔥 Sean O’Malley Is The Best Bantamweight On The Planet Right Now‼️‼️"

Bellator MMA titleholder Patchy Mix took notice of this tweet and shared his reaction. The Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix winner wrote in response:

"I’m the best 💪🏾"

Check out Mix's comment that he ranks higher than Sean O'Malley below

Expand Tweet

Patchy Mix boasts an overall mixed martial arts record of 19-1 as a pro. Mix is riding a six-fight winning streak that saw him run through the Bellator MMA bantamweight Grand Prix last year.

Mix won the interim bantamweight title and the 135-pound tournament title when he knocked out Raufeon Stots 80 seconds into round one at Bellator 295. At Bellator 301, Mix became the undisputed champion when he secured a rear-naked choke on lineal champion Sergio Pettis.

Sean O'Malley's claim to being MMA's best bantamweight

O'Malley is in the same position as Mix in as far as he has minted himself as lineal champion, aiming to notch that all-important first title defense.

The 29-year-old looks to do so in a high-stakes rematch at UFC 299 in the main event showcase. March 9th is when this Marlon 'Chito' Vera sequel transpires, and it all goes down at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

O'Malley was finished by 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020 via ground and pound TKO. 'Sugar' has not tasted defeat since and is unbeaten in his last seven contests. He won by split decision in a 135-pound title eliminator against Petr Yan. This contest transpired at UFC 280 in October 2022 and saw O'Malley best his first former UFC bantamweight champion.

In his next outing, he cemented himself as the top 135-pounder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. O'Malley stopped Aljamain Sterling via strikes in the second round of their UFC 292 clash to win the title.