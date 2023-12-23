"Like you made Cory Sandhagen "quit" huh?" - Mixed reactions ensue after Marlon 'Chito' Vera plans to make Sean O'Malley 'quit'

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his title against Marlon Vera next year. However, the banter is ramping up every day in the lead-up to the clash.

The Montana-born and 'Chito' will run it back for their rematch at UFC 299 in March 2024 with the former defending his bantamweight belt against the latter.

Via his Twitter account @chitoveraUFC a couple of hours ago, declared what he wanted to do. He wrote:

"I will make Sean quit."

This succinct declaration caused many X users to create a thread and offer up several mixed opinions on it. Here's what the fans had to say:

@KidoLFC8 said:

"Just like you made Cory Sandhagen "quit" huh?"

Expand Tweet

@matthewjmunson stated:

"Smoke a J together afterwords"

@aidansbbv quipped:

"Your getting welcomed to the show"

@fights_Today said:

"Sean will quit, and then still claim undefeated 🤫"

@yungtzeee stated:

"He said he was gonna knock you out. Who should I trust?"

@Core_y110 quipped:

"Wouldn’t be the first time 😂"

[Images Courtesy: @chitoveraUFC thread on X]

Check out Vera's prediction for the O'Malley rematch below

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley and how the first 'Chito' fight played out

O'Malley and Vera initially competed against one another at UFC 252 in August 2020. Vera emerged victorious via late-first round ground and pound.

Since the first fight, the two carved out their unique paths to get back to this sequel contest on March 9th.

The Ecuadorian lost his subsequent contest from the first 'Sugar' bout when he suffered a points defeat to Jose Aldo.

The 31-year-old then embarked on a winning streak besting Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, and Dominick Cruz through that stretch. He then lost to Cory Sandhagen via a split decision and got back to the win column against Pedro Munhoz by way of a unanimous decision.

The Ecuadorian warrior embarks on his first bid for UFC gold here. O'Malley suffered his first-ever mixed martial arts loss against Vera and went on a streak after.

'Sugar' defeated Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva before a brief lull in his streak.

The 29-year-old had a no-contest from an errant eye poke when fighting Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Sean O'Malley would then earn a split decision win over Petr Yan before wresting the 135-pound crown from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August.

The Montana native looks to make the first successful title defense and avenge a loss in the process.