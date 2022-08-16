"Your footwork would put anybody to shame" - Fans united in a wholesome response to Dominick Cruz's update after Marlon Vera fight 

Dominick Cruz has issued a response following his loss to Marlon Vera, taking to his personal social media to do so.

After the UFC San Diego main event knockout loss, Dominick Cruz made a post on Instagram that read:

"I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here! The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk"

See the Instagram post below:

Fans commented in droves on the post and offered up positive thoughts in lieu of Dominick Cruz's devastating defeat.

There were those who thought Crus performed well and look forward to his next appearance as an analyst, as evidenced by Instagram user @kimfrerotte who said:

"Thought you were great on Saturday Dom! Your footwork would put anybody to shame. Looking forward to seeing you at the desk!"

Some offered up impassioned praise for the decorated 135 pounder, such as Instagram user @bruceweighn who said:

"Thank you for your efforts. You absolutely blew me away with your style once again. Watching u fight is a blessing and an honor. Appreciate u so much man! "Thank u" simply doesn't justify the emotions I felt Saturday. The real ones know you're THAT DUDE! I've said it once I'll say it again: your contributions to this game are unmatched."

Others shouted Cruz out as being the GOAT of his weight category. Instagram user @theophoricsage who said:

"Regardless of outcome, it was an honor and a privilege to witness your fight. You'll always be the greatest bantamweight in history."

Instagram user @zachkingmorris even tried to offer a broader perspective of Cruz's success in life, stating:

"Heal up champ! 135 pound GOAT no matter what happens now. You may have lost against Chito but you’re winning in life! You have a steady paycheck outside of stepping inside the cage to fight! You have so many opportunities, you have family and friends, you have your home and your pets, your good in life Dom."

@zachkingmorris continued:

"This is a loss, but you’re still winning Dom don’t forget that! I know you can take a loss like the best of them so keep your chin up!"

Where does Dominick Cruz go next?

Dominick Cruz was the No.8-ranked contender in the UFC's bantamweight division going into his fight against Vera. The former two-time UFC bantamweight world champion and former WEC bantamweight titleholder had a two-fight winning streak against Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz prior to the bout.

Watch Cruz's full fight with Pedro Munhoz below:

The bulk of the top fifteen are booked up with only No.11-ranked Ricky Simon and No.12-ranked 135 pounder Frankie Edgar being available for a potential bout with Cruz. However, if Simon's social media discourse is any indication, he very well may be targeting a clash versus Edgar for the former UFC lightweight champion's swan song.

