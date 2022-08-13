“Way funnier then Brendan Schaub….tho that is not saying much”- Fans react positively to Frankie Edgar's standup comedy debut

Frankie Edgar showcased his standup abilities without a single punch, kick, knee, or elbow thrown.

Edgar shared a clip on his personal Instagram teasing the drop of UFC Comedy Jam 2 on UFC Fight Pass and the former UFC lightweight champion shared a snippet of his comedy work.

In the short teaser clip, Frankie Edgar said:

"You know, I have more time in the octagon than anybody in the history of the UFC. I've been punched, kicked, and beaten down more than Will Smith has been beaten by Jada. Listen, if punches were d**ks, my face would look like Paige VanZant's inbox."

Fans flooded the comment section to offer their thoughts on Edgar putting down the gloves for a bit to pick up the microphone.

Some compared him to another UFC veteran who has crossed over into the world of standup comedy, as evidenced by Instagram user @andrew_h_655, who wrote:

"Way funnier then Brendan Schaub….tho that is not saying much."

Many appreciated Frankie Edgar's approach, which came across when Instagram user @johnny_pynetrees said:

"Bruh you’re not holding back at all"

Several people enjoyed seeing Edgar able to thrive in another lane when Instagram user @_bigbrothathunda commented:

"Lmfaoooooo my boy frankie gettin that funny money NOW!! Congrats my guy"

Some were taken aback and weren't aware of the comedic chops of 'The Answer' like when Instagram user @michael.cooley.94214 said:

"Frankie the comedian?! No way!"

Frankie Edgar and other MMA comedians

Edgar isn't the only prominent mixed martial artist taking to the stage to do stand-up comedy. Other performers on the UFC Comedy Jam 2 bill included Sara McMann, Andre Fili, and Gerald Harris.

Frankie Edgar @FrankieEdgar On my way to Vegas. Wish me luck On my way to Vegas. Wish me luck 😬😬😬 https://t.co/ks6jWy3awR

Brendan Schaub is one of the more prominent examples of an MMA fighter who began a career in standup comedy. Schaub's first special dropped in May 2019 and is titled You'd Be Surprised via Showtime. His sophomore effort, The Gringo Papi came out in April of this year via YouTube.

On the inaugural UFC Comedy Jam, Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, and Din Thomas all took to the stage to tell jokes. This took place in January and was also hosted by Adam Hunter just like the second installment in the series.

