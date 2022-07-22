When Chael Sonnen shared insane rumor of Russian mobsters taking Eddie Alvarez away to "dig a hole" for himself after altercation

Eddie Alvarez had quite an encounter with gangsters, as per Chael Sonnen. Referred to by him as The Bodog story, Sonnen got into it about a rumor that had long existed about Alvarez.

It's an account of Eddie Alvarez defending a woman who was attacked. The story goes that it almost ended very badly for him. In breaking down the story, Sonnen said:

"One of these gangsters hit a woman... So Eddie knocks the gangster out, one of both. We're having a party on a ship. Eddie knocks out a gangster, all his gangster buddies.

"I know that happened. But the rumor is, we've got to ask him, the rumor is they took Eddie somewhere and had him dig a hole. Then told him if you ever do that again, you go in the hole."

Chael Sonnen continued:

"I don't know that. We all believe that to be true and I've never had the courage to ask him. That is a common belief for 20 years that Eddie was taken to a spot by the gangsters in Russia because somebody put hands on a woman.

"I know Eddie knocked the guy out. That part's true because we were all at the party."

Alvarez was in the gym as Sonnen was recording the video and 'The American Gangster' in apropos fashion was the one to ask about this gangster story. Alvarez was laughing right away as Sonnen asked him and the former UFC lightweight champion said, "I'm in complete denial about it."

However, Sonnen joked that Eddie's eyes got weird and now he thinks it happened. Alvarez can be heard laughing, saying "this guy" as he resumes his workout for the day.

'The Underground King' thankfully did not end up literally underground in that situation.

Eddie Alvarez's run in Bodog Fight

Alvarez had a four-fight run with Bodog Fight between December 2006 and July 2007. This was long before he captured world title accolades at 155 pounds in both Bellator MMA and the UFC.

Eddie Alvarez went 3-1 during this Bodog tenure and that '1' represented the first overall defeat of his mixed martial arts career. His debut under that banner saw Alvarez blast out Aaron Riley with punches inside 65 seconds.

Alvarez followed that up with a TKO corner stoppage win over Scott Henze in February 2007. He was next stopped in the second stanza by Nick Thompson in April but ended his Bodog run on a good note when Alvarez bested Matt Lee in July 2007.

