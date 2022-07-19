Brendan Schaub says Daniel Cormier would "dominate" light heavyweight division after 'DC' discusses fighting Jiri Prochazka

Daniel Cormier has somewhat teased the idea of fighting Jiri Prochazka and Brendan Schaub is here for it.

On episode 294 of The Schaub Show, the titular figure covered multiple topics including a UFC Long Island recap, a UFC Fight Night London preview, and more.

While addressing a story that Cormier quipped in an interview that a hypothetical light heavyweight title shot could perhaps get him to come back, Schaub said:

"That's a good matchup. Light heavyweight now is a time when DC would absolutely dominate. Or like a vintage [Alexander] Gustafsson who fights this Saturday, they would dominate... I dig it. I wish they would. "

Schaub continued:

"But the UFC's going to be like you know, you're just going to win the title, fight once, and dip out? It just screws the entire division. Just makes everyone look bad. I'd love that for DC though."

Watch the video below:

Daniel Cormier also achieved high accolades as a heavyweight after moving up from light heavyweight competition.The former Strikeforce heavyweight Grand Prix champion went on to best Stipe Miocic for the world title at UFC 226 and defend his crown against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Cormier then dropped back-to-back contests to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 by technical knockout and at UFC 252 via unanimous decision. The now UFC Hall of Famer announced his retirement after the UFC 252 bout.

Daniel Cormier's light heavyweight legacy

'DC' is seen by many pundits and fans alike as the most accomplished 205 pounder in UFC history not named Jon Jones.

Cormier's last fight as a 205 pounder was in January 2018. 'DC' defended his UFC light heavyweight world championship against Volkan Oezdemir by way of a second-round TKO at UFC 220. He went on to fight out the rest of his career in UFC heavyweight title fights.

UFC



Flash to @DC_MMA's incredible title defense at UFC 220. Overwhelming. Dominant. Powerful.Flashto @DC_MMA's incredible title defense at UFC 220. #UFC226 Overwhelming. Dominant. Powerful. Flash🔙 to @DC_MMA's incredible title defense at UFC 220. #UFC226 https://t.co/JNfirnEMPD

Daniel Cormier initially began his tenure as a UFC light heavyweight title holder when he captured the vacant crown by sinking in a rear-naked choke on Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015.

'DC' logged successful title light heavyweight defenses against Alexander Gustafsson by way of split decision in an all-time classic at UFC 192 and over Anthony Johnson with another rear-naked choke at UFC 210.

