"I'm happy with how I've lived my life" - Dominick Cruz says he is "willing to die" inside the octagon against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego

Dominick Cruz is willing to go to incredible lengths to defeat Marlon Vera.

In this Saturday's main event, former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Cruz will make the walk to the octagon for the first time in 2022. Inside San Diego's Pechanga Arena, he'll meet top-five contender Vera in front of a home crowd.

Speaking with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto ahead of his first headliner since UFC Fight Night 81 in 2016, Cruz showcased his analytical mind, breaking down his own thought process before this bout.

When asked what the key to victory is for him against the surging Ecuadorian, Cruz said:

"What matters is surrendering to the outcome. To have the trust and faith that I've put the work in that I need to to get the job done. That takes care of the natural fears that come over... Not battle but to surrender to the fact that that's the human thing that's in us... All I can do is have trust and faith in myself. What I've done in this twelve week camp."

Dominick Cruz continued:

"In my body and my instincts. What I've done this far in the career that it's gonna carry me through whatever gets brought to me in that octagon and be willing to die on that night. I am, I'm happy with how I've lived my life. I'm happy with everything that I've created and if I was to die on that night would I be ok with that? Yes, I would and that's ok with me."

Cruz is currently the No.8-ranked contender at bantamweight, while Vera sits at No.5 on the ladder. While 'Chito' will look to cement his place and move closer to a title shot, 'The Dominator' will be targeting a return to the upper echelons of the 135-pound weight class.

Dominick Cruz's resume at 135 pounds

Dominick Cruz captured his first bantamweight world title in March 2010. He did so by besting Brian Bowles via second-round doctor's stoppage at WEC 47. Cruz notched a pair of successful defenses over Joseph Benavidez and Scott Jorgensen before WEC was bought out.

When the WEC became absorbed into the UFC, Cruz segued over to the octagon and became the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion. This was following along with the previous lineage as bantamweight did not previously exist in the UFC.

'The Dominator' put together a pair of impressive title defenses during his first reign with UFC gold against Urijah Faber and Demetrious Johnson. Dominick Cruz then lost his hold on the gold due to injury issues keeping him out of competition for years.

Cruz became a two-time champion in a classic fight against T.J. Dillashaw and successfully defended against Urijah Faber during that reign.

Cruz is currently riding back-to-back victories heading into this hometown main event this weekend, having secured wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz last year.

