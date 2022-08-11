"Rankings are sh**" - Marlon Vera unbothered by fighting down against Dominick Cruz and "people that are cooler than others" jumping ranks

Marlon Vera is blatantly dismissive of UFC's bantamweight rankings.

Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, Vera touched on several facets of his upcoming UFC Fight Night main event bout versus Dominick Cruz this weekend.

When asked how he felt about fighting someone ranked lower in the 135-pound hierarchy than him, Marlon Vera said:

"Dominick (Cruz) is another guy that is going to get in there and just give up. Yeah, he's number eight but let's be honest, do the rankings matter? Are the rankings real? Rankings are sh**. Rankings mean nothing. Like if you ask me right now, I don't know who makes them. I don't know if it's the UFC. I heard it's the media people."

Vera continued:

"You want to be a world champion, we fight. If you beat a number ten, number eight, number two, it doesn't really matter. Honestly it never matters... There are people that are cooler than others. You've got to accept that. Like if you're not cool, you're a dry tomato, that's on you...I'm thinking I'm fighting for the belt because winning brings everything."

Watch the interview/ video below:

'Chito' is currently ranked at number five in the UFC's bantamweight class, and Dominick Cruz is the No.8- ranked 135 pounder presently. A victory over the former two-time UFC champ and former WEC champ in Cruz could very well propel Vera to his first UFC title shot. Conversely, a win for Cruz could put him in a spot to try to become a three-time UFC titleholder.

Marlon Vera's road to Dominick Cruz

Vera is riding a three-fight winning streak heading into this consequential clash. 'Chito' bested Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font during that run.

He rebounded from a loss to number three ranked bantamweight Jose Aldo in December 2020 by way of unanimous decision.

Vera has been a fixture in the UFC's bantamweight division since 2014 when he emerged via The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America season one. He carved out his path and cut his teeth on circuits in Mexico and Ecuador before making his transition to the octagon.

Marlon Vera has an overall mixed martial arts record of 21-7-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal