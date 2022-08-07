"There is no escape now" - Aljamain Sterling quotes former WWE superstar The Iron Sheik in message to TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling is calling out TJ Dillashaw and invoking the words of the The Iron Sheik to do so.

Sterling vs. Dillashaw is rumored to go down for the bantamweight world title at UFC 280 on October 22. Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw are positioned in the champion and challenger roles for this bout, respectively.

Including multiple pictures of the decorated former pro wrestler and conveying the message via his personal Twitter, Sterling said:

"Someone will be humbled! I will make the Iron Sheikie baby proud, with camel clutch! I break your back then suplex you! There is no escape now, jabroni! #UFC280 #IronSheik #Jabroni #CamelClutch"

See the tweet below

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

🤣

•

#UFC280 #IronSheik #Jabroni #CamelClutch Someone will be humbled! I will make the Iron Sheikie baby proud, with camel clutch! I break your back then suplex you! There is no escape now, jabroni! Someone will be humbled! I will make the Iron Sheikie baby proud, with camel clutch! I break your back then suplex you! There is no escape now, jabroni!🤣•#UFC280 #IronSheik #Jabroni #CamelClutch https://t.co/Mcwt8PNWoA

The former WWE champion would go on to respond to the UFC bantamweight world champion via his personal Twitter and true to form, The Iron Sheik said:

"EXCELLENT BUBBA BREAK HIS F**KING NECK"

Dillashaw is presently the number two ranked bantamweight contender in the UFC and previously held bantamweight gold with the promotion on two occasions. If he were to win against Sterling, Dillashaw would enter the rarefied air as only the second-ever three-time champion in UFC history, next to Randy Couture, who captured the lineal heavyweight title that many times.

Aljamain Sterling's gold laden path in MMA

Sterling has an overall mixed martial arts record of 21 wins opposite three losses and is riding a seven-fight winning streak as of this writing.

'Funk Master' earned the gold with a polarizing disqualification victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021. Sterling would also notch his first title defense against Yan, besting him via split decision at UFC 273 in April of this year.

After winning the Ring of Combat bantamweight belt in only his third pro MMA bout and stringing together three consecutive defenses of his CFFC bantamweight belt, Sterling would make his UFC debut in February 2014.

Sterling earned a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson at UFC 170 in that first appearance with the organization.

'Funk Master' has earned other significant bantamweight victories in the UFC, over fighters like Takeya Mizugaki, Renan Barao, Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera, Pedro Munhoz, and Cory Sandhagen, just to name a few.

