Bellator champion says Israel Adesanya does 'whatever he wants' to Dricus Du Plessis and claims he is the only 'real challenge'

There is plenty of speculation as to who will challenge Israel Adesanya after he regained the middleweight championship at UFC 287. Dricus Du Plessis has been a fighter that has been talked about as a potential matchup on social media, but one Bellator champion doesn't agree.

Reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen weighed in on the idea of Du Plessis earning the next title shot against Adesanya. 'Izzy' has stated that he'd like to fight new opponents after defeating all the top contenders at 185lbs and some more than once.

Spinnin Backfist posted a video from the 'Stillknock' fight with Derek Brunson and posed a question to their followers:

"What will Izzy do to Du Plesis?"

'The Human Cheat Code' replied and gave his assessment on what threat that No.6-ranked middleweight would pose to 'Izzy' should he receive the next title shot. He mentioned that he believes it would be an easy fight for the UFC middleweight champion and claimed that there is only one challenge for him, saying:

"Whatever he wants. I’m the real challenge for Izzy…"

Eblen's skillset would make for a very intriguing fight with 'Izzy' as he proved he is definitely one of the top middleweights in the world through his performances against Gegard Mousasi and Anatoly Tokov.

Jan Blachowicz open to rematch with Israel Adesanya at middleweight

Jan Blachowicz is another fighter who has thrown his name in the mix as a potential challenger for Israel Adesanya. He recently stated that he would be open to a rematch at 185 lbs.

While speaking to James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Blachowicz mentioned that he believes that he could cut to 185lbs and would be motivated to do so should he receive a title shot, saying:

"I feel that I could do it, I can cut my weight and fight against him in his division. But we'll see, you know, what he gonna say? If they want to do it or not, we will see." [1:12 - 1:24]

Blachowicz defeated Adesanya via unanimous decision when the middleweight champion moved up to challenge him for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 259 in 2021. It was 'Izzy's first career loss in MMA as well, which would make a rematch interesting as he would have the opportunity to avenge another loss.

