For as much slack as UFC fighter, Leon Edwards gets, his younger brother Fabian Edwards gets a lot more. The brash 27-year-old middleweight came into his main event fight with Costello Van Steenis, undefeated. In his 9 wins, six were finishes. But his last two fights came via decisions.

This fight went that way as well. Although it was a little closer, as Costello Van Steenis picked up a split decision win. It also ended Costello's one fight losing streak, that came at the hands of John Salter, back in November 2019; which was his last fight. And that had ended "The Spaniard" 6 fight win streak.

This closed out a night that saw 8 of the 13 fights go to the judge's scorecards. All three main card fights went that way.

All fight week long the two fighters had chirped back and forth with each other. And let everyone around know how much they hate each other. They almost came to blows in the fighter hotel restaurant and then again facing off with one another after the weigh-ins. Costello Van Steenis had said in the lead up he was going to knock him out since nobody in the weight class likes him.

Almost from the get-go Costello used his kicking game to create space and frustrate the Englishman. Later on "The Spaniard" was able to get a takedown and use his grappling, where he searched for a guillotine. Eventually, back on the canvas, Costello rained down with ground and pound from the top.

In between rounds 2 and 3 Fabian Edwards seemed to wake up. He came out strong in the final round knowing he was down on the cards. He was able multiple times to bring the fight down to the mat and crack Costello with his ground and pound. Including some nasty short elbows.

Post-fight Costello Van Steenis took to the microphone and said:

"I'm feeling great. a little upset, It's not my best performance. I had very little training camp and had to cut more weight as well. I also had a nerve stuck in my neck. Couldn't even lift my toothbrush to brush my teeth. F**k it though".