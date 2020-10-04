When the English and Irish meet, it's usually a war. That's what happened throughout Bellator Europe 9. James Gallagher, after three failed attempts, finally got to fight Cal Ellenor.

Usually, the brash 23-year-old SBG Ireland product does a lot of trash talking. Into the lead up and during fight week there was none of that. James Gallagher was all business and in his third main event slot.

Another impressive win for James Gallagher. Would love to see a step up in competition next. pic.twitter.com/dcT1YixSUZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 3, 2020

Cal "Pacino" Ellenor looked to make the fight a kicking contest off the bat. Although James Gallagher responded, he secured a quick double leg takedown. From there it was just a matter of when, not if it was over.

James Gallagher scrambled to gain Ellenor's back and locked in a body triangle. He relentlessly worked to get his hooks in a finishing spot. From the bottom, he threw short strikes and elbows until he saw an opening for a neck crank. Cal managed to hand fight the hold, even though it was tight.

James Gallagher secured the win in impressive time

James Gallagher methodically grinded from position to position, as he started to hunt for a rear naked choke. Eventually, he locked it in tight enough and Cal Ellenor tapped. With the end coming at 4:31 of the opening round, it was the first time in 11 fights that Cal was finished.

James Gallagher wins every second of the fight and taps Cal Ellenor with a rear naked choke late in round 1. Flawless. #BellatorMilan — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 3, 2020

The impressive win for James now gives him a four-fight win streak, since his lone loss to Ricky Bandejas. It was also his ninth submission win and eighth in the opening round in his 11 fights. Not only that, but the submission win now places James Gallagher joint-third in submission wins in Bellator, with 16.

Post-fight, he was back to his "normal" self. He went on a foul-languaged rant, calling out the entire Bantamweight division and saying he was just too smart for the roster. He also demanded a crack at the belt.