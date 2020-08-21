Former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor has lived up to his nickname even at Bellator MMA. The Irishman has been in the news for all the wrong reasons under the Bellator banner and in the lead-up to Bellator Dublin, promotion lightweight Patricky Freire has sent a warning for 'The Notorious One'.

On October 3rd in Dublin, Ireland, Brazilian lightweight Patricky Freire will be crossing paths with Ireland's very own Peter Queally, who also happens to be Conor McGregor's training partner at SBG Ireland and has worked alongside the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

Patricky Freire warns Conor McGregor

Now with Bellator Dublin fast approaching, Patricky Freire is aware of the fact that Conor McGregor could be in attendance for the 3rd October show, as the Irishman will be in support of his teammate Peter Queally against his showdown against 'Pitbull'.

However, the Irishman could expect a Brazilian surprise from Freire himself if McGregor dares to return at Bellator. The Brazilian further explained how he has had his fair share of issues with the guys from SBG and October 3rd will mark The Pitbull Brothers vs SBG.

“I know Conor will be sitting in the front row, just like he was last time. That does motivate me more. When I win this fight, I’ll have a surprise for him. There’s been some beef between me and Peter since the staredown in New York. Things got a little wild in the press conference. In fact, I was the one who started it. I attacked the SBG guys. This card that will happen in October will be Pitbull Brothers vs. SBG. One of those SBG guys, James Gallagher, he talks too much.”- Patricky Freire told Bloody Elbow.

For all those who aren't aware, Conor McGregor jumped the cage at Bellator 187 back in 2017, and caused some chaos while he was celebrating fellow Irishman Charlie Ward's win over John Redmond in the promotion.