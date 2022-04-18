"I heard you guys like stats" - Patricio 'Pitbull' posts Bellator 277 media scores to defend decision win over A.J. McKee

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire recently posted media scores in an effort to defend his decision win over A.J. McKee at Bellator 277.

The posted infographic shows scores from various journalists representing different media outlets. 13 of them awarded the win to the Brazilian, while just three gave it to McKee.

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ attached the following caption to the image:

“I heard you guys like stats #Bellator277”

Freire's decision win created controversy amongst the MMA community and fellow fighters, many of whom didn't agree with the judges.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, former Bellator and UFC contender Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said:

“Worst robbery I’ve ever seen in MMA.”

Another former Bellator fighter and two-time lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez posted his view of the fight prior to the decision being announced:

“Aj wins here I think he’s one of the best in world today”

In the midst of controversy, Bellator posted overall fight statistics on its social media accounts. Although fights are scored round by round rather than as a whole, that didn't stop McKee's supporters from using the overall stats as evidence.

Freire won via unanimous decision in his rematch against McKee and is now a three-time Bellator featherweight champion. The Brazilian was submitted in his first fight against 'Mercenary' at Bellator 263. At Bellator 277, the fight went the distance, with the judges granting 'Pitbull' the triumph.

This was the first loss of A.J. McKee's career. 'Mercenary' announced that he's done with the featherweight division and has decided to move to lightweight.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire eyes cross-promotion bout against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

After his victory over A.J.McKee, Patricio Freire showed up at the Bellator 277 post-fight press conference.

When asked about his next goal, Patricio 'Pitbull' called out UFC president Dana White and his promotion's 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski:

"If Dana White has some balls, let's put champion against champion. That's my goal."

Watch Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire appear at the post-fight press conference below:

Alexander Volkanovski is the current UFC titleholder at 145 pounds. He is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. The Aussie also occupies the No.2 position on the UFC's male pound-for-pound list. Most recently, he defeated 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 to defend his title for the third time.

Like his most recent opponent, 'Pitbull' is targeting a cross-promotional bout against Volkanovski. However, it’s very unlikely this will happen as the UFC has always left such callouts unanswered.

Edited by Harvey Leonard