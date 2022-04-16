"If Dana White has some b***s, let's put champion against champion" - Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire hints at a cross-promotion fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire asked Dana White to let a cross-promotion fight between him and Alexander Volkanovski happen following his win against AJ McKee at Bellator 277.

Freire won a decision in his rematch against McKee and is now a three-time Bellator featherweight champion. The Brazilian was submitted in his first fight against 'Mercenary' at Bellator 263.

When asked about his next goal in his post-fight presser, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire said:

"If Dana White has some b***s, let's put champion against champion. That's my goal."

Watch Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in his post-fight press conference:

Alexander Volkanovski is the current UFC 145lbs champion. He is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. The Aussie is also second on the pound-for-pound list of the current best UFC fighters. He recently defeated 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 to defend his title for the third time.

'The Great' has won all 11 of his UFC fights so far and is on a 21-fight win streak in his career. 'Pitbull' wants to test his mettle against a phenomenal fighter like Volkanovski. However, a cross-promotion fight is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

What's next for Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in Bellator MMA?

Patricio Freire is expected to fight AJ McKee in a trilogy fight next. However, 'Mercenary' revealed that he wants the third fight to happen in the lightweight division. McKee stated that his days in the featherweight division are over.

Whether the 34-year-old Brazilian moves up in weight remains to be seen. However, 'Pitbull' is a former Bellator lightweight champion, so a fight against McKee in the 155lbs division might happen.

Patricio Freire's brother Patricky Freire is the current Bellator lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, McKee suffered the first loss of his professional career at Bellator 277. The 27-year-old currently possesses a record of 18-1. Despite his loss, 'Mercenary' remains one of the finest fighters in Bellator MMA.

The American has been teasing a move to the UFC for a while now. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in his career.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire might have to defend his 145lbs title against other contenders if AJ McKee decides to leave the division or the promotion.

Edited by Aziel Karthak