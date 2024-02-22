Bellator's Johnny Eblen details why he's a "step above" Dricus du Plessis in every aspect of MMA

Dricus du Plessis' status as the best middleweight in the world has been called into question by Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. The American titleholder, who is unbeaten in 14 fights, feels that he is the more skilled fighter and, in some respects, the better athlete.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Eblen outlined his belief that he has a stronger claim to being recognized as the world's best 185-pounder, which is a claim he has espoused before.

"I know how to flow with guys like Bo Nickal. I'm a college wrestler, and I can strike and I can grapple. So, I have the full package, bro. I feel like he does too, but I'm just a step above him."

Check out Johnny Eblen's comments about Dricus du Plessis (0:30):

Expand Tweet

It is unlikely that they will cross paths unless Eblen signs with the UFC like former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. For now, however, the Bellator middleweight champion is set to take on PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay in a 185-pound champion vs. champion bout.

Meanwhile, du Plessis seems to be on a collision course with heated career rival Israel Adesanya. While initial reports seemed to indicate that the bout was in consideration for main eventing UFC 300, it didn't come to fruition, as the promotion went with Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill instead.

Dricus du Plessis is unbeaten in the UFC

Dricus du Plessis has been in the UFC since 2020 and has racked up seven consecutive wins in the promotion, never suffering a single loss. He beat Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 to capture middleweight gold.

Expand Tweet

Strickland, however, isn't the only champion that du Plessis has beaten. At UFC 290, he TKO'd Robert Whittaker, a former 185-pound champion. He had previously defeated Derek Brunson, Darren Till, Brad Tavares, Trevin Giles, and Markus Perez.