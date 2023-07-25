Ben Askren flexes ripped retirement body in fiery callout to ‘loser’ Jorge Masvidal, UFC fans react

Former UFC welterweight, Ben 'Funky' Askren took to Twitter to reveal an impressive physique, despite the fact that he is retired. Askren also hinted at a potential comeback with a somewhat cryptic message.

He posted the image alongside the caption:

"I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge."

Check out Ben Askren's tweet here:

Funky @Benaskren I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge. pic.twitter.com/T5y4QI9GAZ

Fans took the chance to chime in on Askren's transformation.

User @FindingEQ asked a question that is sure to be on the minds of all MMA fans.

They said:

"How are you in better shape than you were when you were fighting in the UFC?"

FindingEQ @FindingEQ @Benaskren How are you in better shape than you were when you were fighting in the UFC?

@unbiased_sahota said:

"You actually cant call the guy who put you out cold in 2 seconds a loser man, have shame."

s @unbiased_Sahota @Benaskren you actually cant call the guy who put you out cold in 2 seconds a loser man, have shame.

Some fans also expressed interest in the rematch. @MASTERBTCLTC said:

"Let’s see the rematch!!!"

@WrathOfTheShire added:

"Ngl, I would love to see you get that one back Get after it"

WrathOfTheShire @WrathOfTheShire



Get after it @Benaskren Ngl, I would love to see you get that one backGet after it

@Lucente4Liberty added:

"To this day I think that was the luckiest moment in MMA history and that you win that fight 999 times out of 1,000."

Rocco Lucente @Lucente4Liberty @Benaskren To this day I think that was the luckiest moment in MMA history and that you win that fight 999 times out of 1,000.

Ben Askren teases comeback vs. Jorge Masvidal, may seek revenge for iconic KO

It's understandable that out of all active and retired fighters, Askren chose to call out 'Gamebred.' After all, Askren was riding a strong wave of support going into the Masvidal fight.

Askren came into the UFC on the back of immense hype for his wrestling abilities, and he defeated Robbie Lawler, albeit controversially, in his UFC debut. He was expected to beat Masvidal, and eventually challenge for the UFC title.

In some ways, Masvidal exposed Ben Askren's weak stand-up game, knocking him out in just 5 seconds. Then, Askren went on to lose to Demian Maia, who choked him out cold.

As a result, Ben Askren's downward skid all started when he lost to Masvidal. Now that Masvidal is also retired, the two could potentially make a comeback fight together.

Ben Askren also went on to box Jake Paul and so, may entertain the idea of facing Masvidal in a similar show-match, or exhibition match. Both Askren and Masvidal are bonafide stars and so, could make a fair amount of money together. Regardless, as thing stand, a potential rematch looks unlikely.