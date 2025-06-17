Ben Askren's health reportedly shows minor improvement, but potential lung transplant looms large

The recent health situation involving Ben Askren has seemingly gotten marginally better according to reports but talks of a possible lung transplant for the Olympic wrestler have emerged. The former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA titleholder had been hospitalized earlier this month after issues tied to a staph infection which led to severe pneumonia.

Askren was unresponsive for some time but recent updates from Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room state that he has reportedly opened his eyes and was able to squeeze hands also.

The expected need for a Ben Askren lung transplant was also reported by Mineo with information later shared to X by user @DovySimuMMA who called for prayers for the former UFC combatant. There has been a relocation of Askren from a Nevada facility to a Wisconsin hospital to remain closely monitored but also closer to family.

Many within the MMA and wrestling communities have offered up their support for 'Funky' during this difficult time including Chael Sonnen as well as Daniel Cormier. Even former would-be rivals who engaged in a lot of trash talk with Askren such as Darren Till hopes that Askren can pull through.

Check out the latest reported update on Ben Askren's health situation below:

Ben Askren video at UFC Atlanta draws reaction from former Olympic teammate

Speaking of Daniel Cormier, the former two-division UFC champion had a notable reaction when Ben Askren was offered up a special message on last weekend's UFC Atlanta broadcast.

Cormier was not actually in the booth commentating this card and instead saw the message for his Funky and The Champ co-host from the comforts of his home.

DC took a video of his television with UFC Atlanta broadcasters Brandon Fitzgerald and Paul Felder articulating well wishes for the 40-year-old.

Daniel Cormier captioned his social media post of the UFC Atlanta Askren well wishes when Cormier stated [via Bloody Elbow],

"Thank you @ufc. @benaskren we all love you buddy. Amy we're all praying for you guys daily!"

The Iowa native and Cormier's paths have crossed even beyond being teammates for the 2008 Olympics in China.

In fact, Askren's presence as a UFC contracted fighter became officially stamped (in his mind per his account in his book Funky: My Defiant Path Through The Wild World of Combat Sports), after the historic trade with ONE Championship and Demetrious Johnson, when the multi-promotion titleholder traveled to New York as part of the media blitz for UFC 230.

This pay-per-view card was centered on Daniel Cormier in the headliner who would eventually notch a heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis on that card.

Check out Ben Askren's UFC 230 interview below:

