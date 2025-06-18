Ben Askren's wife shares major health update on ex-UFC star as lung transplant evaluation process begins: "Ben is still on ventilator"

Ben Askren's wife recently provided an update on his health, urging everyone to pray for a speedy recovery. She stated that while there have been promising indications, a lung transplant may be necessary to stabilize his condition.

Earlier this month, Askren was admitted to a hospital in Wisconsin after he reportedly contracted severe pneumonia due to a staph infection. The former UFC fighter is currently on a ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) as he fights for his life. Thankfully, the 40-year-old was able to open his eyes and squeeze his hands due to reduction in the sedative dosage.

However, Askren's wife Amy recently revealed on her Facebook post that 'Funky' may require a lung transplant. Combat sports news outlet MMA Fighting posted her updates on X, which said:

''Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.''

She continued:

''Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.''

Askren (19-2) is a former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion. He announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in 2019 after going 1-2 in the multi-billion dollar organization, including losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. He returned to face Jake Paul in a boxing bout in 2021, suffering an opening round knockout loss.

Josh Thomson blasts individuals who are making fun of Ben Askren in his health crisis

Ben Askren is currently fighting for his life in a Wisconsin hospital. However, some are mocking Askren, citing his past COVID-19 remarks.

In response, ex-UFC fighter Josh Thomson expressed his anger in a recent episode of WEIGHING IN podcast, saying:

''No matter how you feel about Ben as the way he was as a fighter, he is a f**king fantastic human being...I know that people have said some f**king horrible things about him. There was literally some idiot cuck on f**king Instagram or X or whatever it was, basically saying like, 'Remember this is the guy that tried to tell people not to take the vaccine.' Shut the f**k up."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:03:21):

