Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Full results

The much awaited rematch between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron is officially in the books. The boxing event was held at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, on April 20 and featured seven fights.

This article covers the results of all the fights, along with detailed summaries.

Main event: Light-heavyweight - Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2

The main event consisted of a light-heavyweight rematch between undefeated Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron. The two first clashed on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dimitri Bivol 1, in Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2024.

The first bout ended in absolute chaos as both fighters tumbled over the top rope during Round-6, and Whittaker sustained an injury which prevented him from continuing. As a result, the bout was scored as a split draw via technical decision.

The rematch began with 'The Surgeon' leading the dance against Cameron early in Round-1. He was moving around the ring well, fighting behind his jab, and using his length to keep Cameron at bay.

Round-2, began with Cameron starting to put pressure on Whittaker, forcing him backward. Shortly after, Whittaker replied by delivering a perfectly placed right overhand that wobbled Cameron, then followed it up with a barrage of punches along the ropes, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the fight.

This was a flawless performance from Whittaker, who improved his undefeated professional record to 9-0-1 after securing a Round-1 stoppage victory against the Sheffield native.

Official result: Ben Whittaker def. Liam Cameron by TKO (R2, 1:53)

Co-main event: Super welterweight - Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington

In the co-main event, WBC International Silver Super welterweight champion Lee Cutler locked horns with seasoned veteran Sam Eggington. The challenger found success with his jab, using his superior reach and height, while the champion was facing difficulties in finding range.

There was an accidental clash of heads during Round-2, which proved to be a key factor in the fight. In Round-8 of the fight, Cutler landed a well-placed right hand above Eggington's left eye, inflicting a severe cut. As a result, the referee halted the fight immediately after the bell rang to start Round-9, and called in the ringside doctor to examine the cut.

After a brief inspection, the doctor advised the referee to stop the fight. The judges scored the fight unanimously in favour of 'The Savage', who secured the victory by landing the cleaner shots and capturing the middleweight belt.

Official result: Sam Eggington def. Lee Cutler by unanimous technical decision (87-85, 90-83, 87-85)

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron: Main card results

Heavyweight - Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh

Frazer Clarke marked his return to the ring against Ebenezer Tetteh in what was his first fight since his first-round knockout loss to Fabio Wardley in October 2024— a fight in which he sustained a fractured jaw.

Clarke started the bout in aggressive fashion, unleashing powerful punches that overwhelmed Tetteh. Just before the two-minute mark, he landed a right hand on Tetteh's face that sent him crashing to the canvas. Although Tetteh was able to beat the 10-count, Clarke immediately pounced on him with a flurry of punches, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Official result: Frazer Clarke def. Ebenezer Tetteh by TKO (R1:1:52)

Middleweight - Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ahorgah

Tyler Denny faced Elvis Ahorgah in a middleweight clash as the opening bout on the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 undercard. Denny showcased his superior skillset and experience, effectively neutralizing the power of Ahorgah. He adopted a stick-and-move approach, landing cleaner shots and simultaneously evading Ahorgah's powerful punches.

The 33-year-old displayed excellent footwork and head movement throughout the fight. He also scored a knockdown in Round-7, which solidified his dominant performance and helped him outpoint the Ghanaian fighter on the judges' scorecards.

Official result: Tyler Denny def. Elvis Ahorgah via unanimous decision (97-92 X 3)

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Preliminary card results

Welterweight - Elliot Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall

This welterweight clash between Elliot Whale and Lucas Ballingall was the final bout that capped off the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron preliminary card of the night. Whale improved his professional record to 12-0-0, as he cruised to a dominant, unanimous decision victory in his bout against Ballingall.

Official result: Elliot Whale def. Lucas Ballingall via unanimous decision (79-74 X 3)

Middleweight - Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith

This was one of the most entertaining fights on the card as Troy Coleman showcased his skill by defeating Bradley Goldsmith via TKO in Round-7 to retain his BBBofC Midlands Area middleweight title.

Official result: Troy Coleman def. Bradley Goldsmith by TKO (R7:1:21)

Super middleweight- Mark Jeffers vs Ricardo Lara

This was the opening bout of the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron preliminary card. Jeffers proved to be the better fighter on the night as he secured a Round-2 TKO victory over Lara.

Within 40 seconds into round two, Jeffers dropped Lara to his knees with a perfectly placed body shot to his midriff, after which he was counted out by the referee.

Official result: Mark Jeffers def. Ricardo Lara by TKO (R2:0:40)

