With the release of episode one of TUF 31 in the books, fans are beginning to get excited at the prospect of a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. The matchup between the two stars could play out an endless amount of ways, but Beneil Dariush believes he knows who will win the clash and why.

The lightweight contender is set to meet former champion Charles Oliveira in the octagon for what can be considered a bout with huge title implications for the victor. The two were set to collide at UFC 288 earlier this month but will now have to wait until June 10 instead following the Brazilian's injury.

While talking about the blockbuster brawl, Beneil Dariush told MMA Junkie that despite Chandler having all the tools to get his hands raised, his passion for making fights entertaining for fans could be to his detriment:

"Michael Chandler has the tools to win the fight and he's been more active which is great for him [but] I just don't know if he's gonna use the tools. If he comes out and he tries to fight the way he fights the last three fights, I think he'll lose. If he tries to go wild, Conor has the ability to take people out like that. But if he fights smart, he uses the wrestling, he uses the takedown, I think he can have a great fight with Conor and I think he can definitely win the fight. I am leaning towards Conor right now, just because I do think he has slick striking and his counters are very good."

What is Michael Chandler's prediction for Conor McGregor fight?

The beauty of mixed martial arts is that nobody truly knows how a fight will play out and how it will end, but one thing fans get excited about is fighters' predictions ahead of their matchups.

When you have two explosive strikers who look to finish the fight with each shot, a finish always seems to be just around the corner and that's exactly what Michael Chandler has predicted.

As the bout got announced, the former Bellator lightweight champion insisted that, while he knows it's a dangerous fight for himself, he believes he will manage to knock out Conor McGregor in the second round.

