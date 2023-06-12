Beneil Dariush finally breaks his silence on deflating UFC 289 defeat - "I’ll heal up and be back"

Beneil Dariush is refusing to let his recent defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 dampen his spirits. Despite suffering a loss in the co-main event, Dariush remains positive and optimistic about his future in the sport.

The defeat to Oliveira puts a halt to Dariush's impressive eight-fight winning streak, which had stretched over five years. Prior to this setback, he had not tasted defeat since March 2018, establishing himself as a top contender in the lightweight division.

The highly anticipated co-main event at UFC 289 was touted as a title eliminator, with the winner expected to make a strong case for a championship opportunity. Unfortunately for Dariush, Oliveira emerged victorious, delivering a devastating first-round stoppage that dashed Dariush's hopes of an immediate title shot.

Despite his disappointment, Beneil Dariush remains determined to rebuild and bounce back stronger than ever.

In a brief statement shared on Instagram, 'Benny' reassured his fans, writing,

"I'm ok. I'll heal up and be back. #allglorytoGod✝️"

Check out the fighter's Instagram post below:

While the loss may have temporarily derailed Dariush's championship aspirations, his past performances and impressive win streak have solidified his position as one of the top contenders in the highly competitive lightweight division.

Beneil Dariush's spectacular rise and title pursuit in the UFC's Lightweight division

Beneil Dariush's run in the deep lightweight division was nothing short of exceptional. He displayed his versatility and dominance by earning victories over tough opponents such as Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson, Diego Ferreira, Scott Holtzman, and Drew Dober, among others.

His performances were so impressive that he received multiple $50,000 bonuses along the way, proving his ability to deliver thrilling fights.

However, despite his string of victories and his consistent presence among the top contenders, a shot at the UFC championship has remained elusive for Dariush. This disappointment became even more bitter after his recent loss to Oliveira, as it derailed his momentum and postponed his dream of fighting for the title.

It's important to note that Dariush's career has not been without its ups and downs. Prior to his loss to Oliveira, he faced another knockout defeat at the hands of Alexander Hernandez in a stunning upset at UFC 222.

Check out Beneil Dariush's KO loss at UFC 222 below:

