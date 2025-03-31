Bernie Sanders reacts to Joe Rogan's honest opinion on U.S. healthcare

Bernie Sanders recently backed Joe Rogan’s take on U.S. healthcare. The Vermont senator agreed with Rogan's take that the system is broken and unfair.

Rogan made a strong statement on a recent podcast episode by claiming that medical debt is ruining lives and that Americans deserve better. He argued that Healthcare should be a community responsibility, just like fire departments.

He acknowledged the need for competition, saying top doctors should be well-paid for their expertise. But he also hammered home that no one should be financially destroyed because they needed surgery. Speaking on episode #2293 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

“I think healthcare 100% should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid, having programs where people who are hurt can get an operation and it’s not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their life, is another thing that I think society should be... it should be a part of our agreement to take care of each other as a community. This idea of pull them up by their bootstraps is horsesh*t. Some people don’t have boots, they don’t have straps, they don’t have nothing. They’re f*cked.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (41:10):

Sanders posted an excerpt of the episode with Rogan's quotes on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Joe Rogan is absolutely right about this."

Check out Bernie Sanders' Instagram post below:

Joe Rogan rips into big Pharma’s grip on medicine

Joe Rogan's frustration poured out as he tore into the revolving door between the FDA and pharmaceutical giants. Rogan pointed out that officials leave regulatory roles only to land lucrative jobs in the very industry they once oversaw.

He called out financial incentives that push doctors to prescribe more medication. Rogan sees this as a system rigged to maximize profits, not help patients with vaccination quotas and drug bans that favor major corporations. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of the JRE, he said:

"You see the f*cking revolving door between the FDA and the pharmaceutical drug corporations where these people leave and then all of a sudden they have these amazing jobs at pharmaceutical drug companies and they're making millions of dollars. Like how is that legal? How is this whole thing legal? Doctors are incentivized to medicate people. They’re financially incentivized to give people certain medications. Whether it's vaccines, they get bonuses if they vaccinate more than 60% of their clients, and they lose those bonuses if people don't get vaccinated."

