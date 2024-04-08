"Best boxer my a** crack" - When Conor McGregor bashed Max Holloway's pugilistic prowess

Both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are known to be among the sharpest boxers in the UFC, with both men displaying clean and effective striking through the course of their careers in the octagon.

Holloway, in his bout with Calvin Kattar, famously declared that he was the "best boxer in the UFC" in the middle of the fight. He did so as he evaded a flurry from Kattar and screamed the words at the commentary team.

Since then, there has been a lot of debate as to who is the best boxer in the UFC. While Holloway's boxing is certainly impressive, Conor McGregor previously insisted that he is superior to Holloway in that aspect of MMA.

Ahead of Holloway's clash with Yair Rodriguez back in November 2021, McGregor took to X (then-Twitter) and dismissed Holloway's claims, while also admitting that he was a fan of 'Blessed'.

In a pair of tweets, he wrote:

"Hey twitter! The fighter that has absorbed the most head strikes in @ufc history competes tonight. Max Holloway. Can't wait to watch."

He added:

"Best boxer my ass crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I'm sorry, and I love the kid. [h/t MMA Mania]

Conor McGregor's tweets ahead of Holloway's fight with Yair Rodriguez

Conor McGregor reacts to video of robbery in France, speaks on the importance of martial arts

'The Notorious' recently took to X to speak of the importance of learning martial arts and training, even if it just to a basic degree.

A video of a young male in France getting robbed by another individual recently made the rounds on social media. In the clip, an individual can be seen physically bullying and robbing another person, with a few onlookers watching on but refusing to intervene.

The Irish superstar reacted to the clip with a passionate message, as he took to X and wrote:

"It is truly important to learn the martial arts in some capacity. The ability to drill this thief’s face down into that concrete platform and keep him there with absolute ease is right there. 3-6 months training alone will give you the ability to deal with a situation like this with ease and with comfort against the majority of scum like this. Join a martial arts gym today!"

