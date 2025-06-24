"Best custom shorts I've seen" - MMA X reacts to Alexandre Pantoja's custom shorts for UFC 317

Alexandre Pantoja has his own pair of custom fight shorts heading into his next bout at UFC 317, with MMA fans on social media sounding off about them. Pantoja will battle with Kai Kara-France in the co-main event bout as part of this year's International Fight Week offering from the UFC.

'The Cannibal' already has the second-most title defenses in the UFC's flyweight championship history behind only Demetrious Johnson himself.

As he attempts to notch the fourth defense of his 125-pound title against the heavy-handed Kara-France, it seems like a logical time for the dominant champion to get his own pair of customized fight shorts.

An image was tweeted out on X from the account @mma_orbit, and several X users amassed a sizable tweet thread filled with comments indicating excitement about the reigning UFC flyweight king's fight attire.

@What_a_Bets said:

"These are the best custom shorts I've seen"

@RawCombatMMA stated:

"These are amazing the best shorts in this company omg"

@LilPork07 quipped:

"Tuff [flame emojis]"

[Images Courtesy: @mma_orbit tweet thread on X]

Check out the photo of Alexandre Pantoja's fight shorts for UFC 317 below:

Alexandre Pantoja seems confused by UFC P4P rankings

Alexandre Pantoja stands out as one of the most dominant champions within the UFC today. But, it seems like he has some question marks regarding the UFC's pound-for-pound hierarchy.

While the MMA retirement of now-former heavyweight champion Jon Jones has resulted in many within the P4P rankings moving up one spot, it feels like Pantoja still thinks he could stand see even more upward mobility with his position. Pantoja is now positioned as the number nine-ranked fighter overall in the company and is tied with fellow Brazilian Alex Pereira in that spot.

The 35-year-old recently discussed this situation during an interview with Stake, saying:

"I'm not going to lie, I think the big measurement for this should be if you have the belt. If you have the belt, you get fifty points; one title defense and you get maybe fifty more. I don't know how they judge the ranking, but at the end of the day, it should be about who is the best fighter in the world."

"When I stopped and looked at the pound-for-pound, I fought everyone in my division, and I won every one. I'm not going to say anything bad about Jon Jones, but who did more in the last [few] years? I think you can take Islam Makhachev, but then after that, it is me," he added.

