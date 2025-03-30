“Best debut on the best stage”- Japanese striker Nadaka Yoshinari proud to have lived up to the massive hype at ONE 172

10-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan made his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut a week ago at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The 24-year-old Eiwa Sports Gym representative turned in an impressive performance against highly regarded Thai fighter Rak Erawan, winning via third-round knockout in a Muay Thai contest.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on the fight, Nadaka says he couldn't have envisioned a better result, as he also gave credit to his Thai opponent.

Nadaka wrote:

"I was able to win the ONE172 Japan tournament with a third-round KO. I was able to make the best debut on the best stage, thanks to the support and encouragement of everyone around me. Thank you so much, as always. I am really glad that I was able to play against you [Rak] with all my might."

Nadaka is looking forward to competing among the best in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans can't wait to see him back in action.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Nadaka Yoshinari shares spotlight with cousin Shimon on stacked ONE 172 card

Nadaka Yoshinari was only one of the many elite martial artists that graced the ONE Championship ring in Saitama Super Arena last week.

Another was his cousin, Shimon Yoshinari, who took home a three-round unanimous decision win over Yodlekpet Or Atchariya.

Nadaka wrote on Instagram:

"I'm also happy that I was able to win together with my cousin Shimon and demonstrate the strength of Aiwa Sports Gym's Muay Thai on the stage of ONE."

