ONE 172 results: Yodlekpet vs. Shimon

Former Lumpinee Stadium champion Yodlekpet Or Atchariya returned to martial arts’ biggest global stage at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang determined to climb back into the win column after coming up short in his last outing under the ONE Championship banner.

Ad

Standing in his way was 20-year-old Japanese striking sensation Shimon Yoshinari. Coming off an impressive second-round knockout against Rittidet in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 92, Shimon walked into the iconic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday ready to go to war with the 90-win Thai sensation.

Round 1: Yodlekpet puts the pressure on early and Shimon creates some distance with an inside leg kick followed by a high kick that gets blocked by the Thai. Shimon lands a nice front kick and follows it up with a stiff left hook as Yodlekpet tries to pry his way inside. Shimon kicks Yodlekpet’s leg out from underneath him.

Ad

Trending

Yodlekpet is struggling to find his way inside and gets dumped after offering up a kick to the body. Shimon lands a nice knee in the clinch before getting separated. Yodlekpet throws a calf kick, but it’s checked as the opening round comes to a close.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round 2: Shimon opens with a step-in knee that ricochets off the arm of Yodlekpet. The Thai comes back with an overhand left but eats a one-two from Shimon. Yodlekpet is showing a bit more intensity, closing the distance and ripping to the body. Shimon uses his jab to keep his distance before clinching up and delivering a couple of knees up the middle.

Ad

Shimon is putting on a fantastic display of backfoot striking, but nothing is deterring Yodlekpet from marching forward. Shimon ends the second round unloading a combination mixed with a couple of high kicks that Yodlekpet absorbs with his forearms.

Round 3: More of the same in round three with Yodlekpet coming forward, but largely eating strikes from Shimon who is putting together an assortment of beautiful combinations. Likely down on the scorecards, Yodlekpet appears to be looking for one big knockout blow, but he can’t get in close enough without absorbing punishment.

Ad

Yodlekpet is starting to show damage on his face as we reach the final 30 seconds of the fight. Shimon catches Yodlekpet with a right near the ropes and uncorks a three-piece combination to punctuate a fantastic performance from the Japanese star.

Ad

ONE 172 - Yodlekpet vs. Shimon Official Result

Following a lights-out performance against Yodlekpet, Shimon Yoshinari was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, moving him to 2-0 inside the Circle and 22-1 overall.

Ad

Yodlekpet fell to 6-5 under the ONE Championship banner and has now lost three of his last four on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Official Result: Shimon defeated Yodlekpet via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.