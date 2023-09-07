“Best fighter that ever existed” - Fans still in pure amazement over Demetrious Johnson’s dominant BJJ debut

ONE flyweight MMA world champion and all-around icon Demetrious Johnson is undeniably one of the best grapplers in the sport, period. Even as a purple belt, 'Mighty Mouse' dominated world-class black belts and finished them on the ground. Now that he's a brown belt, the MMA icon is getting closer and closer to becoming one of the elites in competitive jiu-jitsu.

This was highly evident when the 37-year-old fighter participated in his Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. At the 2023 IBJJF Master World Championship, Demetrious Johnson defeated 6 men in one day to win gold medal in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight bracket. This dominant showing in a new sport just shows what kind of special athlete DJ truly is.

Johnson posted a highlight video of his performance at the tournament on his Instagram account:

"🚨MIGHTY JIU JITSU ALL ACCESS🚨 ✅12 UFC Titles 🏆 ✅3 ONE Championships 🏆 ✅@ibjjf Masters World Champion 🥇"

Fans are in pure amazement of the MMA legend's uncanny ability to excel in anything he chooses to do. The comments section are filled with praise:

Comments on DJ's video

@martialartsunleashed and @gergorio.mgm both alluded to Demetrious Johnson's other passion - video games:

"bro really out here doing side quests with full completion 😂👏👏🔥 achievement unlocked"

"Really 99 overall"

Fellow MMA legend, BJJ world champion, and former Bellator world champion Rafael Lovato recognizes his kind:

"True Martial Artist 🔥✊🙏"

Here are more comments:

More comments on DJ's video

@enkithreeeyes, @rippysmoker, and andresmkzz are all praise for DJ's greatness as a martial artist:

"You are the greatest mixed martial artist to ever bless this world."

"1st goat"

"Best fighter that ever existed."

At the moment, no official word yet has come out on who will challenge Demetrious Johnson for his ONE flyweight MMA world title yet. Seeing that he's competing at featherweight BJJ, 'Mighty Mouse' is now currently competing at around 154 pounds. Does this mean we'll see the GOAT move up to ONE bantamweight or featherweight to hunt for a new world title? Only time will tell.