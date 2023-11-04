"Best pound for pound crossfitter" - Tony Ferguson's intense strength and conditioning workout has fans cheering on for 'El Cucuy'

MMA fans have reacted to Tony Ferguson's recent post on social media wherein he shows off his strength and conditioning training ahead of his bout at UFC 296 in December.

Dana White dropped the bombshell earlier this year that Ferguson would be returning to the octagon once again this December. The former interim lightweight champion will face British MMA star Paddy Pimblett, who will be making his first appearance for the UFC in over a year following his recovery from ankle surgery.

'El Cucuy' is at something of a crossroads in his career due to the veteran fighter suffering a serious decline in form in recent years. The fan-favorite lightweight is approaching 40 and is on a torrid six-fight loss streak, a far cry from the 12-fight winning run that saw him capture the interim title as well as put him in GOAT conversations.

Despite his mixed form in the cage, Tony Ferguson appears to be doing whatever he can to get back to his best. Recently, the California native took to social media to share a video of his intense conditioning training.

Expand Tweet

The video has received a positive response from fans, with many hoping to see 'El Cucuy' return to winning ways when he faces Pimblett in December. One fan wrote:

"Always said, best pound for pound crossfitter."

Another added:

"Can’t wait for Tony to KO paddy"

One fan even begged Ferguson to pick up the victory as they couldn't bare to see him lose again:

"Please win I can’t take anymore L’s"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Paddy Pimblett lashes out at fans for criticism of Tony Ferguson matchup

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett recently called out fans who were complaining about his UFC 296 bout against Tony Ferguson.

Pimblett will face Ferguson on the last pay-per-view of the year, which will be his first taste of action since his controversial decision win over Jared Gordon last December. 'El Cucuy' last fought in July, suffering his sixth straight loss on the trot with his submission defeat to Bobby Green.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'The Baddy' hit back at fans who have criticized his matchup against Ferguson, with many believing it is a mismatch due to their age and form in the octagon. Pimblett stated:

"Seen a lot of people talking sh*t about the fight, do you know what I mean? It's just quite annoying a couple of weeks ago before this fight got announced I was the worst lightweight in the UFC... As soon as me vs. Tony Ferguson gets called it's like, 'Oh, they're feeding Tony to the wolves'. How can the worst in the division be a wolf? Use your own logic, you gang of gobshites."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments here (5:30):