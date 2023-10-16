"You gang of gobshites" - Paddy Pimblett lashes out at fans for unhinged complaints about Tony Ferguson matchup

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has lashed out at fans for complaining about his matchup against Tony Ferguson.

Pimblett is set to take on Ferguson in the last pay-per-view of the year at UFC 296 on December 16. 'The Baddy' was last seen in action against Jared Gordon back in December last year, while 'El Cucuy' is on a six-fight losing streak and was last seen in action against Bobby Green.

Since the announcement of the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson, a lot has been said about what some deem an unfair matchup. Speaking about it during a recent interview with the Schmo, 'The Baddy' lashed out at fans for the same, saying:

"Seen a lot of people talking sh*t about the fight, do you know what I mean? It's just quite annoying a couple of weeks ago before this fight got announced I was the worst lightweight in the UFC, I was sh*t, you know what I mean? I was the worst in the division and as soon as me vs. Tony Ferguson gets called it's like, 'Oh, they're feeding Tony to the wolves'. How can the worst in the division be a wolf? Use your own logic, you gang of gobshites."

Catch Pimblett's comments in the video below (5:31):

Michael Bisping gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the matchup between Pimblett and Ferguson. According to Bisping, 'El Cucuy' is still a dangerous opponent to take on because of his experience inside the octagon.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping argued that it's a "lose-lose" situation for Paddy Pimblet as a victory or a loss against Tony Ferguson would not really help him greatly:

"At 39 years old, yeah, of course he’s taken a lot of damage. But he also has a lot of experience. And against Bobby Green, he was doing okay... Ferguson is still a dangerous man, make no mistake about that. And it’s a really, really tough spot for Paddy Pimblett. It’s a lose-lose. Already there’s people out there talking sh*t, saying, ‘They’ve just given Paddy somebody easy.’"

Check out Bisping's comments below (4:14):