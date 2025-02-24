"Best to retire" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya confesses how fifth UFC loss changed his mind about title chase in a way Dricus du Plessis couldn't

Israel Adesanya's recent comments about his thoughts following the Dricus du Plessis fight have become a topic of discussion among MMA fans on the internet. While some mocked Adesanya's self-belief, many admired the former champion for being open about his feelings.

Adesanya is going through a tough period, with a three-fight losing skid to his name, something that has never happened before. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' discussed his future, stating that he believed the belt would eventually come around to him after his loss to du Plessis at UFC 305.

But that is no longer the case, as the former champion is content with how his career has turned out and has no expectations following his recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. He said:

''When I got to the UFC, I never chased the belt, I expected it... After the [Du Plessis] fight I remember thinking, ‘Oh well. Cool, It’ll [the title] come around, I don’t have to chase it, because I expect it...But after this fight [with Imavov] I’m just like, ‘You know what? I’m not expecting anything. I’m not expecting to be the champion again.’ Like I said, if what I’ve done in this game doesn’t make me happy already, what will? So I’m not expecting it. If it comes, I’ll take it with both hands…”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (via Home of Fight's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''So now Izzy is doing the opposite of manifesting. I’m curious to see how this goes. Bro treating the sport like a girlfriend.''

Another one stated:

''We’re so used to Izzy being champion we don’t know how to act when he’s not champ''

Urging Adesanya to hang up his gloves, a fan wrote:

"It’s best to retire then. No need for a legend to be relegated to being a gatekeeper."

Other fans wrote:

''That’s probably really hard to admit. Respect.''

''Does this mean the spark is going out...''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Israel Adesanya says he's not finished yet

Israel Adesanya seems to have a lot to offer despite being on a three-fight losing streak, the most recent being a second-round knockout defeat against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

In the aforementioned video, Adesanya discussed his octagon future and hit back at those who believe his time is up inside the cage, saying:

''They call me washed, but how are you going to call me washed when you haven’t even been in laundry? You haven’t even gotten dirty. What have you done?” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full video below:

