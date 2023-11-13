“Best thinker in MMA” - Conor McGregor’s detailed breakdown about setting his opponents up in fights leaves fans impressed with his fight IQ

Conor McGregor recently left MMA fans impressed after he posted detailed videos on social media demonstrating his high fight IQ.

The Irishman has been out of action for almost three years following his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in 2021. McGregor suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first-round, requiring extensive surgery and a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

The former multi-weight champion is close to making his long anticipated return to the octagon, having recently coached against Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter. The two lightweight stars are now heavily rumored to be facing off at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Although Conor McGregor hasn't fought for a significant amount of time, it appears as though he has opted to train his mind extensively throughout his recovery. This was evidenced in a recent tweet, where he shared two clips of himself discussing his methods and mindset whilst fighting.

In one of the videos, McGregor states:

"Your opponent will be trying to hit and move, but there's no commanding the space or the octagon in that way. Don't think of yourself as getting out of the way or resetting, think of as if you have them on a string. That's the mindset to have."

Watch the clips here:

McGregor's videos have left a mark on fans, with a majority now more excited than ever to see him return. One fan wrote:

"Best thinker in MMA and martial arts all together"

Many expressed their support for McGregor, with comments like:

"Best strike attacker in thr world yeass baba."

"Double champ is back"

"The king is back soon !!!!"

"The master of controlling distance , great to listen to."

Check out more reactions here:

Chael Sonnen believes a title fight could headline UFC 300 instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the rumors surrounding the UFC 300 pay-per-view, including where Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may sit on the card.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen addressed McGregor and Chandler's upcoming bout, which is rumored to be main-eventing UFC 300 in April.

According to Sonnen, the UFC has a big decision to make. He used UFC 200 as the example because despite Brock Lesnar being the biggest star on the card, a title bout headlined the PPV instead of him. Sonnen explained:

"If they [Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] are the main event, it means we changed a policy, that's a really big deal but if they're not the main event, it will be the first sign of the passing of a torch." [6:05 - 6:33]

Catch Sonnen's comments here (6:00):

