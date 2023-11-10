Chael Sonnen outlines a possible scenario for a title fight to headline UFC 300 instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the recent announcements regarding the headliners for upcoming UFC pay-per-views and outlined a potential scenario for a title fight to headline UFC 300 instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the speculation that McGregor vs. Chandler will be announced as the main event for UFC 300. He mentioned that there could be an interesting dilemma and used UFC 200 as an example in that a title fight headlined despite Brock Lesnar being the biggest star on the card, and believes it would be a signify change should the promotion go in that direction:

"If they [Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] are the main event, it means we changed a policy, that's a really big deal but if they're not the main event, it will be the first sign of the passing of a torch." [6:05 - 6:33]

Chael Sonnen then brought up that he believes only a select few on the roster are chasing 'The Notorious' for his spot as the biggest draw in the sport. He mentioned that Israel Adesanya is one of them and believes there could be a scenario that entices him to headline UFC 300, saying:

"He's [Israel Adesanya] well aware of how hot - how red hot - he will be by April of 2024 should he get a story going and come back, particularly if his mortal enemy Dricus du Plessis should get the [middleweight] belt in January, which does give him enough time." [7:39 - 7:56]

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion book Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to headline UFC 300 or if they push it to a later date.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Israel Adesanya's hiatus

Chael Sonnen weighed in on Israel Adesanya's hiatus from the UFC and stated that he won't return until 2027.

'The American Gangster' tweeted a video where he spoke about 'Izzy's hiatus and noted that he doesn't believe that to be the case. He mentioned that he doesn't believe the hiatus will last 4-years and complimented that former middleweight champion for his ability to generate interest, saying:

"[Israel] Adesanya has been one of the most reliable box office draws that sport has had in the last half decade...Adesanya would not leave the cage until he had his next opponent lined up."

