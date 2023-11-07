“Best in the world isn’t it?” - Striker Jonathan Haggerty, Grappler Tye Ruotolo planning to cross-train after historic world title wins

The recently concluded ONE Fight Night 14 event that went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, not only produced spectacular performances from the athletes competing on the card, a new submission grappling world champion, and the newest two-sport world champion but also created a strong alliance.

Prior to their respective world title fights, Tye Ruotolo and Jonathan Haggerty were in the same locker room backstage, and the former was in awe of the incredible striking skills and technique that the latter displayed, which is why he floated the idea of him going to Haggerty’s country to hone his striking.

Ruotolo said:

“I’d love to go over to the UK, get some training and level up my game for sure. I need it.”

Moments later, ‘The General’ responded to the plan of the 20-year-old American and welcomed the idea proposal. Haggerty also wanted to learn and absorb the gentle art of jiu-jitsu that Tye and his twin brother Kade are practicing for future purposes.

The Knowlesy Academy representative stated:

“Yeah, they're more than welcome, you know. I’d love to train with them. Best in the world isn’t it? You know what I mean? Teach me a thing or two. So when I do beat Andrade, then I’ll go for his MMA belt.”

Later that night, both Ruotolo and Haggerty won their respective world title bouts, with Ruotolo beating Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Meanwhile, Haggerty obliterated Fabricio Andrade in the main event by knocking him out in the second round of the champion-versus-champion showdown and securing his second world title in another sport, as he now reigns as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.