“Bet on me” - Nico Carrillo oozes with confidence heading into pivotal Bangkok showdown against Saemapetch

Nico Carrillo isn't lacking in confidence ahead of what could be the most pivotal fight of his career.

The Scottish sensation will face Thai slugger Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, US primetime, at the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Carrillo shared his thought process heading into his match against the division's number four contender.

Carrillo, the number one bantamweight Muay Thai contender, said in an Instagram video that what he has isn't cockiness but an unbridled confidence that's near impossible to shake.

"The stuff that comes out of my wad is not cockiness or anything like that, it's just that I'm confident in my abilities, and I'm confident in how hard I work. Bet on me, that's all I'm saying," said Nico Carrillo.

'King of the North' is one of the most fearsome strikers, regardless of division, in ONE Championship.

Holding a perfect 3-0 record in the promotion, Carrillo has a one hundred percent knockout rate and owns heart-stopping finishes against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and the legendary Nong-O Hama.

A win for Carrillo could finally land him a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title that's currently in the possession of Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo questions Saemapetch's desire ahead of their matchup in Bangkok

Saemapetch is one of his generation's most respected and battle-hardened fighters, yet Nico Carrillo believes the Thai star doesn't have the same motivation as before.

The 29-year-old has 148 fights in his professional career and won 127 of those contests.

Carrillo, however, questioned if Saemapetch still had that desire that he had when he was younger.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo said:

"On the night, of course, anything can happen. But this has been going on for a few now in ONE for him. He's only 29, I know he's been fighting a lot of time though. But is his desire still there? Is it still burning like the first time he fought for the belt?"

