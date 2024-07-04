“Just gifted with my hands” - Nico Carrillo talks about the origins of his knockout power heading into Saemapetch showdown  

Top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo will look to put his impressive knockout power to work when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with hometown hero Saemapetch Fairtex.

After scoring three straight highlight-reel KOs since making his promotional debut last year, the 'King of the North' will look to win number four when he meets one of Thailand's most experienced and respected stars in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday, July 5, Nico Carrillo offered some insight into when he discovered and developed his signature power that has finished the likes of Muangthai PK Saenchai and former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama.

“I was just gifted with my hands at a young age," Carrillo said. "But I never took it seriously. At the time I was playing football, that was my first love. I’d played that all my life, but I felt combat sports creeping its way into my life more and more.”

Nico Carrillo faces a tough test in 127-win veteran Saemapetch

Already sitting atop the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, Nico Carrillo will likely secure a shot at the division's reigning champion, Jonathan Haggerty with an impressive showing against Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done.

Saemapetch Fairtex will be looking for his 128th career win on Friday night — but more importantly, a victory over Nico Carrillo would likely thrust him to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, putting him in line for his shot at 'The General.'

Who leaves Bangkok with a big win and a potential title shot in their back pocket?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback