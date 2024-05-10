ONE Fight Night 23: Former champions Petchtanong and Alaverdi Ramazanov return in three-round kickboxing slugfest

Former bantamweight kickboxing world champions Petchtanong Petchfergus and Alaverdi Ramazanov will each jump-start their road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs Meksen on Prime Video. On July 5, live on US Primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the pair of 145-pound world-class strikers will each return from a hiatus and pick up right where they left off.

Petchtanong previously held the bantamweight kickboxing world title after dethroning Hiroki Akimoto in a masterful performance at ONE 163 back in 2022.

His reign, however, was shortlived after testing positive for a banned substance.

After putting that tough stretch behind him, Petchtanong is back and is out to remind the division that he's still a force to be reckoned with.

The 38-year-old Thai has over 350 career wins to his name and is considered one of the most skilled all-around fighters in the talent-stacked division.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for Petchtanong in his first fight back against another former champion hungry to reclaim his lost crown.

Standing across the ring will be the third-ranked Ramazanov, who plans to build off momentum from his last outing.

'Babyface Killer' knocked out Alessandro Sara at ONE Friday Fights 31 last year, and will look to put his name back into contention at Petchtanong's expense.

One thing's for sure, Alaverdi's aggressive punch-heavy style and savage finishing instincts should match well with Petchtanong's calculated and precise attacks.

ONE Fight Night 23 is a striker's paradise

The inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned once the dust settles between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen in the main event.

Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov should also produce fireworks in their lightweight MMA clash.

Elsewhere, violence is guaranteed between knockout artists Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex, as well as heavyweight MMA contenders Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.