Bethe Correia confirms her retirement fight for December 

UFC veteran Bethe Correia has confirmed that she will indeed compete for the final time in the fight game this December. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Title challenger took to Instagram and revealed that she has signed the contract for her final fight.

It was initially reported in August that the UFC released Bethe Correia. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. The Brazilian fighter will be competing in her retirement fight by the end of 2020.

Bethe Correia to compete in her final UFC fight

According to a report from AG Fight, Bethe Correia will fight Yanan Wu in her final fight and the two will cross paths inside the Octagon on December 5th. The Brazilian took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that the bout would indeed mark the final fight of her career.

Bethe Correia has been around in the UFC for a while now and would love to end her career on a high note, by registering a win in her final fight. As things stand though, Correia has lost the last three of her four fights, including a decision loss to Pannie Kianzad on UFC Fight Island.

Throughout her career, Correia has shared the Octagon against the likes of Jessica Eye, Sijara Eubanks, Julie Kedzie, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, all of whom she has defeated. Bethe Correia is also known for her fight against former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey at UFC 190, a bout that the Brazilian lost within 34 seconds and what remains as her only title fight in the UFC so far.