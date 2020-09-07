Create
Bethe Correia confirms her retirement fight for December 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Modified 07 Sep 2020, 22:36 IST
News
UFC veteran Bethe Correia has confirmed that she will indeed compete for the final time in the fight game this December. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Title challenger took to Instagram and revealed that she has signed the contract for her final fight.

It was initially reported in August that the UFC released Bethe Correia. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. The Brazilian fighter will be competing in her retirement fight by the end of 2020.

Only a fighter knows the time to stop and follow other paths... Only a fighter and their allies know to tell apart the lies from the truth from what the media puts out. Yes! This will be my last fight and it could not be at any event other than the one and only @UFC Countless lies have been told out there, but I remained centered! I know who I am and I know my story. I have a strong and daring personality that has been the essence of my career and has added many rilvaries that strengthened Women's MMA. What I leave behind me is my legacy of a fighter who has a bold posture, presentation and unique celebration style in the fighting world. A personality that makes many curious to know more about me. It's not by chance that #betheeffect is out there. Love me or hate me, in the end everybody wanted to stop to watch me fight. I reached Pay Per View record numbers that back then had not been reached for many years. I have fought the very best and I always made the news. I am certain that I have left my mark and now it's time to let a new generation arise. And I know that I have taught both good and bad lessons. My very last fight will be at the best in the whole world... Where I dreamed and seeked to fight. This December I will be in the UFC octagon. I will cherish every moment of it and I know I'll miss it! I'm incredibly thankful to the UFC for the recognition of my career and history, they have never denied me a request. #ForeverUFC #ForeverWomensMMA #teamcorreia #ufc 😍 Gratidão @wallidjfc @suzanacorreianeves @edelsonboxe por sempre lutar por mim.

Bethe Correia to compete in her final UFC fight

Bethe Correia was reportedly on her way out of the UFC by August. However, that isn't the case anymore, as the veteran bantamweight fighter now prepares for her retirement fight under the UFC banner.

According to a report from AG Fight, Bethe Correia will fight Yanan Wu in her final fight and the two will cross paths inside the Octagon on December 5th. The Brazilian took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that the bout would indeed mark the final fight of her career.

Bethe Correia has been around in the UFC for a while now and would love to end her career on a high note, by registering a win in her final fight. As things stand though, Correia has lost the last three of her four fights, including a decision loss to Pannie Kianzad on UFC Fight Island.

Throughout her career, Correia has shared the Octagon against the likes of Jessica Eye, Sijara Eubanks, Julie Kedzie, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, all of whom she has defeated. Bethe Correia is also known for her fight against former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey at UFC 190, a bout that the Brazilian lost within 34 seconds and what remains as her only title fight in the UFC so far.

Published 07 Sep 2020, 22:36 IST
UFC Bethe Correia UFC Women's Bantamweight
