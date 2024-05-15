"Better than losing to Jake Paul" - Fans react to Nate Diaz's "Haney got f*cked up by Lomachenko" comment

MMA superstar Nate Diaz does not seem to be on friendly terms with boxer Devin Haney. The 39-year-old recently took a dig at 'The Dream' on social media.

Diaz uploaded a post on X where he claimed that Haney was outclassed by Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko when the two boxers shared the squared circle.

"Haney got f**ked up by Lomachenko too."

Expand Tweet

Haney locked horns against Lomachenko in May 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The fight turned out to be a highly competitive affair that ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'The Dream'. The three judges scored the bout, 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favor of Haney.

There were many in the combat sports community who were not pleased with the result and hailed Lomachenko as the rightful victor.

Diaz's post against Haney caught the attention of several fans who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One person took a dig at Diaz by bringing up his boxing loss against Jake Paul.

"Better than losing to Jake Paul."

Another individual echoed a similar sentiment and went on to criticize the 39-year-old's performance against Paul.

"Oh no, Haney had a close fight with a future Hall-of-Famer in Lomachenko, meanwhile you got dominated and dropped against Jake Paul. Take a seat on this one, Nathaniel."

One user brought up the fact that Diaz had never won a UFC championship.

"Haney was atleast a champion in his sport unlike you, lil bro."

But there were some who raised their vocie in support of the Stockton native.

"He's not lying."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Nate Diaz's post

What is next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023. The night did not go well for him as he lost via unanimous decision.

Now, Diaz will make his sophomore boxing outing against Jorge Masvidal. The two fighters will lock horns in a 10-round fight on July 6 and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California will serve as the venue.

Expand Tweet

The two fighters have fought each other before in the UFC. They headlined the UFC 244 card in a 'BMF' title fight, which took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York. That night, 'Gamebred' proved himself to be the better fighter and scored a TKO victory via doctor stoppage.