"Better pick daddy you walking tampon" - Henry Cejudo fires back at Sean O'Malley after being asked to "Enjoy retirement" by 'Sugar'

Sean O'Malley's surprising triumph over Sterling thrust him into the spotlight, where he now finds himself not just holding the bantamweight belt but also fielding challenges from some of the division's most formidable fighters.

Among those eager to test their mettle against 'Sugar' Sean is none other than Henry Cejudo, the former champion and Olympic gold medallist.

The sparks began to fly when Sean O'Malley took to Twitter to extend an invitation to Cejudo's corner of the octagon. In a tweet directed at 'Triple C', O'Malley quipped:

"Talked with the boys and we decided to let @HenryCejudo off the roster. Great run champ. Enjoy retirement. Lmk if you need to learn some wrestling defense."

However, Cejudo wasted no time in firing back. In a swift and scathing response, he tweeted:

"You better pick, daddy, you walking tampon. Aljo was too busy making rum and trying to figure out what gender you identify as. The only thing Marlon brings to the table is shi**ier tattoos."

Jon Jones tips his hat to Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 triumph

Jon Jones, a name synonymous with MMA greatness, recently weighed in on Sean O'Malley's spectacular performance at UFC 292.

During a candid interview on the OverDogs Podcast, Jon Jones openly shared his perspective on the matchup. He revealed a personal bias in favor of wrestlers when it comes to MMA fights, acknowledging the strategic advantage they often hold. However, Jones couldn't help but sing praises for O'Malley's performance.

Comparing O'Malley's ascent to that of Conor McGregor, one of the sport's most iconic figures and undoubtedly O'Malley's idol, Jones commended the young fighter's authenticity and underdog story. He stated:

"I'm most excited about Sean O'Malley. I'm excited about him; he reminds me a lot of McGregor."

Jones expressed his admiration for O'Malley's raw talent and genuine persona, recognizing the universal appeal of a rags-to-riches narrative. He also emphasized O'Malley's potential for growth in the sport, given his youth.

Jones added:

"He's gonna be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that, I always put my money on the wrestler, and O'Malley, he's looking like the total package. I'm gonna be tuning in to his pay-per-views for the next two years, for sure."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on O'Malley below