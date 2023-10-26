"Better than some prospects" - Tommy Fury predicts the winner of potential Jake Paul vs. KSI bout after having fought both of them

Tommy Fury has given his thoughts regarding a potential Jake Paul vs. KSI bout following his recent victory over 'The Nightmare'.

Fury and KSI faced off in the main event of MF x DAZN: The Prime Card earlier this month, which also saw Logan Paul take on Dillon Danis in the joint main-event slot.

'TNT' and the YouTube star went the distance in a close but lackluster contest, which was described by guest commentator Ariel Helwani as "unwatchable" during the broadcast. The bout was fought mostly in the clinch, which eventually saw Fury get his hand raised after the judges scored the contest 57-57, 57-56, 57-56 in his favor.

The majority decision win has since been corrected to a unanimous decision win, after it was revealed the 57-57 scorecard was incorrect and should have been scored 57-56 to Tommy Fury.

Fury was recently interviewed by FightHubTV, where he was asked to predict the winner of a potential Jake Paul vs. KSI bout. The two social media stars have both suffered losses to the Mancunian inside the ring.

'TNT' expects a knockout victory for 'The Problem Child':

"I think Jake Paul would knock him [KSI] out. Yeah. He just knows what he's doing, Jake, doesn't he? He's actually not bad and he's better than some prospects in actual prospect. But what do you expect, he's training with the best and KSI isn't. I think Jake would win that easy to be fair."

Dillon Danis wants to remain in Bellator if he can fight Jake Paul in MMA

Dillon Danis recently claimed that he'd like to stay signed with Bellator if it means he can face Jake Paul in the cage.

There are strong rumors that Bellator MMA is set to be purchased by the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the promotion that Paul signed a record-breaking deal with earlier this year.

Danis has since stated his interest in moving to the UFC following his disqualification loss to Logan Paul. He says he'll remain with Bellator only if he can face Paul in MMA. 'El Jefe' wrote on X:

"PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC."

Danis previously made his debut for Bellator back in 2018 but has only fought twice for the promotion. His last bout in the cage took place in 2019, where he extended his professional record to 2-0.