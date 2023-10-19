"Otherwise, I'm going to the UFC" - Dillon Danis lays down condition for the "only way" he would stay in Bellator

Dillon Danis intends to stay with Bellator MMA, but there is a single condition he insists upon.

Danis delivered a lackluster performance that ultimately led to his disqualification loss to Logan Paul in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card last weekend.

Throughout the bout, 'The Maverick' maintained an aggressive tempo, surpassing Danis in striking, while the MMA fighter primarily adopted a defensive approach. As the final bell approached, Paul was on the verge of clinching a unanimous decision win.

However, 'El Jefe' attempted to ensnare Paul in a guillotine choke, resulting in his disqualification. Despite Paul successfully defending against the choke, the aftermath of the incident escalated into a chaotic scene.

Expand Tweet

Following the bout, Dillon Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his intention to join the UFC.

Expand Tweet

As rumors swirl about the PFL's potential acquisition of Bellator MMA, 'El Jefe', who debuted at Bellator 198 in 2018, has a condition for his potential involvement with PFL – he's ready to make the move if it means the opportunity to fight Jake Paul. Danis recently posted on X:

"PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC."

Check out Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis faces fan mockery over UFC ambitions

Dillon Danis' bold announcement of his UFC plans has sparked a variety of mocking responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"If you think the UFC signing you, Logan musta hit you harder than anyone thought"

Another wrote:

"only place you going is on the keyboard homie"

Check out some more reactions below:

"You aint going to the UFC😭😭"

"Dude acting like he has choices"

"You are no match for anyone in the UFC ! You are better off as a comedian on X"

"You’re just a keyboard warrior, you can’t fight"

"Dude honestly you hyped yourself up so much for that fight and it was such a dud. I don't understand what leverage you think you have from that performance."

"Another mission impossible💀"

"You ain't going no where. And you ain't fighting anybody."

Credits: @dillondanis on X