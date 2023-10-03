Ex-UFC welterweight fighter Alex Oliveira's family life has left fans shocked.

The 35-year-old mixed martial artist spent seven years in the UFC and competed in 22 fights in the process. However, his career in the promotion came to an end in 2022 after he suffered four consecutive defeats and his contract expired.

Since then Oliveira has competed under the banners of various MMA promotions, with his most recent bout coming in the Shiemenko promotion this past July. The Brazilian has become the talk of the internet recently after details of his not-so-secret family life have started to go viral.

While Alex Oliveira is unmarried at the moment, he is a father of 11 children born to seven different partners. Interestingly, according to @BCTheTruthl on X (formerly Twitter), three of those seven partners live on the same street and two out of the 11 kids were born on the same date despite not being twins.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to it on Twitter, fans filled the social media platform with their hilarious comments. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Sounds like a nightmare"

"Better stats than Khabib"

"He's making a soccer team"

Fan reactions

What did Alex Oliveira's manager say after 'Cowboy' was released from the UFC?

After losing his last fight on the UFC contract against Kevin Holland in March 2022, Oliveira was not offered a new contract by the promotion.

While it appeared justified from the point of view of the promotion as it is quite rare to see UFC fighters retain their spot on the company roster after suffering four straight losses, his manager certainly wasn't pleased after not being offered a new contract.

Alex Davis, the manager of Alex Oliveira, spoke to MMA Junkie following the departure of 'Cowboy' from the UFC. He was seemingly disappointed by the fact that his fighter wasn't given a new contract:

"It’s an unfortunate perspective of the sport that a fighter like Alex Oliveira, who winning or losing always lets it all hang out, ends up not being renewed after a string of losses. But that is the present moment in MMA. Alex thanks the UFC for the opportunities! At 34 and healthy, he is sure to rebuild and put on many more great fights for everyone."

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates