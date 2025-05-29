"Betting my life on Nadaka" - Fans beyond hyped for Japanese superstar Nadaka's return at ONE Friday Fights 114

Japanese Muay Thai sensation Nadaka Yoshinari has already earned the support of ONE Championship fans following a spectacular promotional debut, and they will get to see him strut his stuff again very soon.

Ad

Barely two months removed from his buzzer-beating knockout of Rak Erawan in March, the Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate will go toe-to-toe with Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in an atomweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.

The world's largest martial arts promotion confirmed their bout with a graphic posted on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, fans bared their excitement for Yoshinari's second offering in ONE, writing:

"Nadaka gonna put an another show 🔥"

"Another dominant match from Nadaka."

"Betting my life on Nadaka."

"Japan supremacy is incoming 🇯🇵🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Banluelok possesses a similar skill set to Rak's in that they have the same finishing instincts. However, the former has found more consistency in the form of a perfect 3-0 record, all of which are finishes, to start his ONE Friday Fights journey.

Ad

At the risk of becoming the Detrat representative's fourth victim, Yoshinari will need every bit of his championship-winning experience to come away with the victory.

ONE Friday Fights 114 will emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live on Asian primetime via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Championship CEO commends Nadaka Yoshinari for signing with the promotion

ONE Championship recently announced the signing of Nadaka Yoshinari a few days ago. The promotion's Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, gladly gave him his flowers in an interview with the Bangkok Post.

Ad

Chatri said:

"I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world's highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.