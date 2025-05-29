"Betting my life on Nadaka" - Fans beyond hyped for Japanese superstar Nadaka's return at ONE Friday Fights 114

Japanese Muay Thai sensation Nadaka Yoshinari has already earned the support of ONE Championship fans following a spectacular promotional debut, and they will get to see him strut his stuff again very soon.
Barely two months removed from his buzzer-beating knockout of Rak Erawan in March, the Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate will go toe-to-toe with Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in an atomweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.
The world's largest martial arts promotion confirmed their bout with a graphic posted on Instagram.
Check out the post below:
In the comments section, fans bared their excitement for Yoshinari's second offering in ONE, writing:
"Nadaka gonna put an another show 🔥"
"Another dominant match from Nadaka."
"Betting my life on Nadaka."
"Japan supremacy is incoming 🇯🇵🔥"
Banluelok possesses a similar skill set to Rak's in that they have the same finishing instincts. However, the former has found more consistency in the form of a perfect 3-0 record, all of which are finishes, to start his ONE Friday Fights journey.
At the risk of becoming the Detrat representative's fourth victim, Yoshinari will need every bit of his championship-winning experience to come away with the victory.
ONE Friday Fights 114 will emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live on Asian primetime via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.
ONE Championship CEO commends Nadaka Yoshinari for signing with the promotion
ONE Championship recently announced the signing of Nadaka Yoshinari a few days ago. The promotion's Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, gladly gave him his flowers in an interview with the Bangkok Post.
Chatri said:
"I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world's highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists."