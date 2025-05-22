“The best of the best martial artists” - Chatri applauds Nadaka Yoshinari’s desire to test himself against ONE’s premier striking talent

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has welcomed the arrival of 10-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari to the world's largest martial arts organization.

One of the greatest strikers to come out of Japan, and at just 24 years of age, Yoshinari signed on to compete in ONE Championship, and the future indeed looks bright for the young superstar.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Sityodtong applauded Nadaka for his decision to join the best fighters in the world in ONE Championship.

He said:

"I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world’s highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists."

Nadaka fought for the first time under the ONE Championship banner at last March's ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. There, he defeated Thai star Rak Erawan via third-round knockout in a three-round Muay Thai brawl.

However, it was only recently that Nadaka made it official with ONE, signing a multi-fight contract with the global organization.

Nadaka Yoshinari comments on recent signing with ONE Championship: "My next challenge in combat sports"

Japanese superstar Nadaka Yoshinari joined ONE Championship so he could fight the best opposition. And now that he can count himself in the world's largest martial arts organization, Nadaka says he's excited for what's to come.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

